Sunday, August 02, 2020
Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Usman destroys opponent in 40 seconds

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s younger cousin took just 40 seconds to beat up his opponent so badly he was forced to verbally submit.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 2, 2020 6:42:39 pm
UFC, UAE Warriors 12, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman, Usman Nurmagomedov, UFC fight video, fight video, sports news, latest sports news Khabib Nurmagomedov was cornering his Usman. (Source: screengrab/uaewarrior)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov romped to a first-round stoppage victory over Jerry Kvarnstrom at the UAE Warriors 12 card last night.

With Khabib at his side, 23-year old Usman needed 40 seconds inside the cage to destroy Kvarnstrom. The bout was the first fight Khabib has been to since his father Abdulmanap’s passing.

From the onset, Usman was on the offensive with kicks, and knees which knocked the wind out of his opponent and forced referee Marc Goddard to stop the contest.

He eventually won by verbal submission.

Umar Nurmagomedov was signed by the UFC in 2018. Like Khabib, he is an unbeaten mixed martial artist who follows the Sambo fighting style.

With his age on his side, Usman seems to have taken the right steps and with Khabib in his corner, he is learning from the best.

Here are some of the best reactions from his fight-

You can also watch some of the vicious hits by Usman in his victory over Kvarnstrom-

