scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Watch: Iran’s water polo team refuses to sing the anthem before their Asian Championship match against India

Iran is protesting against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She allegedly died due to the morality of the police

Iran polo team, Iran team, Iran polo team anthem, Iran is protesting ,death of Mahsa Amini.Iran is protesting against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Videograb)

Iran’s water polo team refused to sing the national anthem before the opening match of Tuesday’s Asian Championship against India.

Iran thrashed India 19-4 in the game. The Iranian team, led by Aleksandar Ciric, will play South Korea on Wednesday in Pool A.

As per an AP report, the nationwide demonstrations were ignited by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. Authorities say she died because of a health condition and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account and the protesters accuse the police of beating her to death.

The protests have seen casualties of over 270 people and more than 14,000 arrests. This is the biggest challenge the authorities have seen since the 1979 revolution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

In recent weeks the police started to crack down on protesters. The dissent, however, continues despite a warning issued by the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on October 29: “Do not come to the streets. Today is the last day of riots.”

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:22:40 am
Next Story

Senior member of UK PM resigns amid bullying allegations

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News