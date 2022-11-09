Watch: Iran’s water polo team refuses to sing the anthem before their Asian Championship match against India

Iran’s water polo team refused to sing the national anthem before the opening match of Tuesday’s Asian Championship against India.

Iran thrashed India 19-4 in the game. The Iranian team, led by Aleksandar Ciric, will play South Korea on Wednesday in Pool A.

The Members of Iran’s Water Polo team refused to sing the national anthem of the Islamic Republic. An impactful action to show solidarity. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/mp0TJLXdIQ — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) November 8, 2022

As per an AP report, the nationwide demonstrations were ignited by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. Authorities say she died because of a health condition and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account and the protesters accuse the police of beating her to death.

The protests have seen casualties of over 270 people and more than 14,000 arrests. This is the biggest challenge the authorities have seen since the 1979 revolution.

In recent weeks the police started to crack down on protesters. The dissent, however, continues despite a warning issued by the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on October 29: “Do not come to the streets. Today is the last day of riots.”