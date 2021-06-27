scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Archery: Watch Indian women’s recurve team wins gold at World Cup Stage 3

The Indian women's recurve team claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.

By: PTI | Paris |
June 27, 2021 2:24:09 pm
archeryIndian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold. (Screengrab/World Archery)

The Indian women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.

The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.

Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.

