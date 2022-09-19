scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Watch: India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand burns the dance floor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Dutee Chand, who is one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, showed her dance moves on a peppy Bollywood track.

Dutee Chand is looking forward to her journey on the show. (Screengrab)

Olympic star Dutee Chand showed her dance moves after joining a dance reality show – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The athlete, who recently competed at the Commonwealth Games, was introduced by Madhuri Dixit a wildcard contestant in the reality show where the runner danced to a popular Bollywood song.

Excited about shaking a leg on the Jhalak stage, Chand said that she never imagined she would be part of a dance project in her career.

Sating that she is looking forward to taking up the new challenge, the 26-year-old said in a statement, “I have never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers.

Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether.”

“Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank Colors for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour,” she added.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched on September 2 with a grand premiere. The celebrity dance reality show has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar as contestants.

