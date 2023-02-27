Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in attendence for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen attending the Jake Paul’s boxing match vs Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. The Portugal forward was at the area with his eldest son.

The crowd in the arena outside Riyadh also included comedian Kevin Hart and a collection of boxers including Mike Tyson, Deontay Wilder, Devin Haney and Tyson Fury, who had publicly urged his younger sibling to interrupt Paul’s career with a knockout.

Ronaldo looked relaxed as he clutched his phone while donning a smart pair of sunglasses indoors. It had been confirmed a few days prior that the Portuguese would attend the fight, by Piers Morgan.

Where was Cristiano when Tommy Fury was fighting Genadij Krajevskij or Daniel Bocianski?! 😤#PaulFury | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/3OyKxNePSD pic.twitter.com/AdqG0MZUMA — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

YouTube star Jake Paul took the first defeat of his professional boxing career Sunday night, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena.



Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), while the third favored Paul, 75-74.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, on Saturday, netted an incredible first-half hat trick for his side Al Nassr against Damac FC. After just 18 minutes into the game, Ronaldo gave his team the lead with a goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Al Nakhli had been penalised for a handball inside the penalty area. With this goal, Ronaldo has now scored 153 goals with his weak foot. In his last four games, he has scored seven goals and registered two assists.