WATCH: Campaign film launched ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season VI

A national campaign film for VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season VI has been launched by Star Sports on Tuesday. The film focusses on Kabaddi as a sport that demands immense bravery and peak fitness from its players and conveys through its tag line ‘Bachpan Ka Khel Hai, Baccho ka nahi!’ that though it’s a sport we all grew up playing or watching, it requires a high level of skill set and strength that is no child’s play.

The film portrays the daily regime followed by players and the tireless hours that go into training, to excel on the mat. The film opens with Pardeep Narwal who is seen running and then moves into other players Rishank Deavdiga, Anup Kumar and Monu Goyat who are training their best to prove themselves this season.

According to a spokesperson by Star Sports, “VIVO Pro Kabaddi has taken a homegrown sport to new heights of fervour and popularity. The Season VI campaign, focuses on the skill, dedication and rigour required to play the sport. Kabaddi is tough and played by some of the bravest and fittest athletes today. The film takes you through their everyday journey as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

Beginning in early October, the league will travel across 13 host cities and will culminate in Mumbai. The 12 teams have been divided into 2 zones of 6 teams each, where each of them will be playing 15 intra zone and 7 inter- zone matches prior to the playoffs. The playoffs stage will comprise of 3 action-packed qualifiers and 2 eliminators scheduled to take place in Kochi and Mumbai.

