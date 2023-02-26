scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, congratulates Linus Ullmark after the team's win over the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game Saturday. (AP)

Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Also Read
Why for almost four years Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hasn’t hosted ...
Sports pile pressure: FIFA & UEFA suspend Russia, no F1 races, chess, ice...
rowing, india rowing team, Inderpal Singh, Inderpal Singh indoor rowing, Tokyo Olympics, sports news, indian express
Water or land, Inderpal Singhs keep rowing
Jyothi Yarraji steps 'out of her comfort zone' during a 60-metre hurdles ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 10:46 IST
Next Story

‘New fear unlocked’: Rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari, jeep gets toppled

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close