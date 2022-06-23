scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Watch: Boxer-turned-bouncer Julius Francis, who fought Tyson and Klitschko, KO’s a rowdy customer with his smashing left punch

Julius Francis had shared the ring with the likes of Vitali Klitschko and Tyson during his career

By: Sports Desk |
June 23, 2022 9:45:07 am
Julius FrancisBoxer turned bouncer Julius Francis knocked out a customer with a single punch. (Screengrab)

Julius Francis, a former heavyweight boxer, who now works as security bouncer has knocked out a man with his deadly left.

The former British heavyweight champion, who once fought Mike Tyson, came back into the headlines after a footage went viral of him heckling a customer with one punch while working as a security guard.

Francis reached its pinnacle in his boxing career when he became British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion. The 57-year-old, ex-heavyweight boxer had also shared the ring with the likes of Vitali Klitschko and Tyson during his career.

Following the incident, Metropolitan Police launched an investigation but have since said this has been dropped.

In a statement, the Met said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley.

“The incident took place shortly after 17.00hrs on Saturday 11 June. Officers were called and attended the venue.

“A group had been ejected and one male customer had become involved in a confrontation with security staff.

“Officers have spoken to all parties involved and have reviewed relevant CCTV. No further action will be taken in relation to the incident involving the security guard and male customer.”

Boxpark CEO Roger Wade has said he ‘stands with’ his employee. (Screengrab)

Meanwhile, Boxpark CEO Roger Wade has said he ‘stands with’ his employee.

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote: “Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team.

“Julius Francis, is ex UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.”

Wade continued: “My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes? #istandwithjulius”.



However, Francis has revealed he would like to return to working as security soon despite word gathering pace of a boxing comeback. “I was arrested and rightly so and I was taken to the police station for about four-and-a-half hours,” Francis detailed to TMZ when discussing the viral incident. “The guy came up to me and he’d already been violent, struck a couple of doormen, pushed them, punched them, went at a couple of patrons.

“As that happened he turned around and made a B-line to me. He was calling me names… it doesn’t harm me, but I have the right to defend myself. They had statements from my manager, people at the door and they looked at our CCTV. I wasn’t worried so much about that because it was actually me defending myself.

“I had the right to defend myself and that’s what I did when he raised his hands. The security authority industry called the SIA actually suspended my licence to work. I can’t work at the moment, so I’m trying to get that sorted so I can get back to work as soon as possible.”

