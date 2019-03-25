WATCH: Boxer taunts opponent in final few seconds, gets knocked out

Toggle Menu
UK boxer Sam Maxwell, on Sunday, pulled off a stunning comeback in his WBO European super lightweight clash against French boxer Sabri Sediri.

UK boxer Sam Maxwell, on Sunday, pulled off a stunning comeback in his WBO European super lightweight clash against French boxer Sabri Sediri. Maxwell was dropped once in each of the first two rounds of the fight, and Sabri was taunting his opponent in the final round. With a few seconds on the clock, Sediri started dancing and luring his opponent towards him.

Down on points, Maxwell landed a lethal right hand sending his opponent down flat on the ground. After the two-punch combo, the referee tried to check if Sediri is fit to fight, but he signalled he cannot continue.

The stunning boxing match was praised by the Twitterati, who praised Maxwell for not giving up and pulling off an impossible comeback.

The UK boxer was crowned the champion after the win.

