WATCH: Boxer taunts opponent in final few seconds, gets knocked out

UK boxer Sam Maxwell, on Sunday, pulled off a stunning comeback in his WBO European super lightweight clash against French boxer Sabri Sediri. Maxwell was dropped once in each of the first two rounds of the fight, and Sabri was taunting his opponent in the final round. With a few seconds on the clock, Sediri started dancing and luring his opponent towards him.

Advertising

Down on points, Maxwell landed a lethal right hand sending his opponent down flat on the ground. After the two-punch combo, the referee tried to check if Sediri is fit to fight, but he signalled he cannot continue.

Sometimes boxing is magical, Sam Maxwell down on the scorecards and his opponent showboating pulls this out of the bag! Madness… pic.twitter.com/AMKp7hzXmC — Jordan James Foster (@JordanJFoster) 23 March 2019

The stunning boxing match was praised by the Twitterati, who praised Maxwell for not giving up and pulling off an impossible comeback.

Two knockdowns in the first two rounds and then rocking your opponent in the final round does not mean you can just showboat, thinking you’ve won the fight easy 😂😂 👏🏻 Sam Maxwell #boxing pic.twitter.com/QRgvi5hzcr — RB Boxing (@MainBoxingNews) 23 March 2019

Sam Maxwell just turned Sabri Sediri into one of those “cocky fighter gets what he deserves” memes. Beautiful knockout. — Jon Ham (@JonHamNE) 23 March 2019

Sam Maxwell Shocks the crowd as he KO Sabri Sediri in the closing seconds of the final round to capture the WBO European 140-pound title. Maxwell was getting dominated the entire fight and suffered multiple knock-downs. Out of nowhere, he ends the fight with 1 Punch – Wow pic.twitter.com/jahdgKVs5m — Jimmy AyashMan (@AyashManBoxing) 23 March 2019

The UK boxer was crowned the champion after the win.