scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Armand Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record with 6.22m

Duplantis had the competition won already when he cleared 6.01 metres on the first try, as Australian Kurtis Marschall finished second with a 5.91 metres leap while the Netherlands' Menno Vloon took third.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action. (Reuters)

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record on Saturday, clearing 6.22 metres to add one centimetre to his previous mark at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic champion cleared the mark with room to spare on the third try, letting out a cheer as the crowd went into a frenzy of celebration.

He had barely touched the mat before a spray of sparklers went off and meet director Renaud Lavillenie, the Olympic champion in 2012, ran to embrace him.

Duplantis had the competition won already when he cleared 6.01 metres on the first try, as Australian Kurtis Marschall finished second with a 5.91 metres leap while the Netherlands’ Menno Vloon took third.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Duplantis set the previous record on his way to winning gold at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Also Read
Why for almost four years Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hasn’t hosted ...
Championship leader Wehrlein crashes in practice session of inaugural For...
Jyothi Yarraji steps 'out of her comfort zone' during a 60-metre hurdles ...
rowing, india rowing team, Inderpal Singh, Inderpal Singh indoor rowing, Tokyo Olympics, sports news, indian express
Water or land, Inderpal Singhs keep rowing

Saturday’s effort marks the sixth world record of his career and the 60th time the Swede has cleared six metres or higher, after enjoying his best-ever season debut with a 6.10 metres win to cheer the home fans in Uppsala earlier this month.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 08:22 IST
Next Story

Congress: AAP, BJP government’s responsible for deteriorating law and order in Punjab

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close