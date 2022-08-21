scorecardresearch
Watch: Anthony Joshua loses temper, throws belt out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

In an expletive-laden speech inside the ring after grabbing the microphone, Joshua hit back at his critics before praising Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances.

Anthony Joshua,Anthony Joshua confronts Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr UsykJoshua was seen picking up two of Usyk's belts and throwing them to the canvas. (Videograbs)

A high voltage drama unfolded after Britain’s Anthony Joshua’s loss to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah on Sunday. Usyk beat Joshua on a split points decision after 12 scheduled rounds to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts.

Joshua was seen throwing two of his opponent’s belts out of the ring and onto the floor at the end. He headed for his changing room before storming back to shake Usyk’s hand and embraced him.

Joshua offers help to Usyk

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, fell to his third loss in 27 fights and his career is at a crossroads. In an expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Joshua praised Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances. He then picked up the microphone and discussed the fight, talked about his career and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk Britain’s Anthony Joshua, left, embraces Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk after losing to him in their world heavyweight title fight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Joshua hit back at his critics before praising Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances.

“I was studying Ukraine and all the champions from your amazing country,” Joshua said. “I’ve never been there. What’s happening there, I don’t know but it’s not nice. For Usyk to be champion, under those circumstances, please raise your hands.”

Usyk compliments Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk Britain’s Anthony Joshua, right, speaks to the crowd after losing to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title fight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Usyk was complimentary about Joshua, too.

“This is already history,” he said. “Many generations are going to watch this fight, especially the round when someone tried to beat me hard. But I stood up to it and turned it in a different way.”  Meanwhile, Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Joshua in the rematch that was closer than last year’s first fight.

The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

From warfield to boxing ring

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

“I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all the military defending this country,” the 35-year-old Usyk said through a translator. “Thank you very, very much.”

After a grueling five-month training camp, Usyk entered the arena in a blue-and-yellow top carrying the words “Colors of Freedom” and supported by words of encouragement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video address to the nation.

Six months ago, Usyk was patrolling the streets of Kyiv with an automatic rifle and defending Ukraine from the invading Russians.

Encouraged by a pre-fight message from Ukraine’s president, Usyk carried the weight of a war-torn nation in a fight that was on free-to-air TV in his native country and he had to weather a sustained body attack from an improved Joshua to secure the win.

Usyk also claimed the Ring Magazine belt with the win.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Usyk on Tyson Fury

When asked about Fury, Usyk said: “I am sure Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am sure Tyson Fury wants to fight me. If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.” Two judges gave it to Usyk, one 115-113 and the other 116-112. The other gave the fight to Joshua, 115-113.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:58:20 am
