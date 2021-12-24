scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
WADA reinstates India’s dope testing lab accreditation

The decision to reinstate accreditation was taken following a remote assessment in September this year.

By: Reuters |
December 24, 2021 8:26:20 am
The facility in New Delhi was initially suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, with that suspension being extended twice. (Representational photo)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it has reinstated the accreditation of India’s National Dope Testing Laboratory, which had been suspended since August 2019.

The facility in New Delhi was initially suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, with that suspension being extended twice.

The first extension came in February 2020 due to “outstanding non-conformities”, taking effect in July 2020. The suspension was extended for another six months in January 2021, as Covid-19 affected WADA’s ability to conduct an on-site assessment of the lab.

The decision to reinstate accreditation was taken following a remote assessment in September this year and allows the lab to resume anti-doping activities, including urine and blood tests, WADA said.

“WADA is pleased to confirm that the New Delhi Laboratory’s accreditation has been reinstated after what has been an extended process due to complications related to COVID-19,” WADA President Witold Banka said in a statement on Thursday.

“We will continue to work closely with them to ensure that the Laboratory continues to operate to the high standards required by WADA.”

