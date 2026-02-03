WADA considering independent organisation for dope testing, instead of national anti-doping agencies screening own athletes: Report

A working group to study the feasibility of such a change has been commissioned

By: Express News Service
4 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 05:15 PM IST
The discussions are occurring too late to affect the Winter Olympics that begin this week in Italy, but they could come into play before Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028,' it wrote. (File Photo)The discussions are occurring too late to affect the Winter Olympics that begin this week in Italy, but they could come into play before Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028,' it wrote. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a scandal involving Chinese swimmers at the 2021 summer Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is inching towards constituting a new system in which an independent organization would conduct at least part of the dope tests, rather than relying on countries to clean up their own mess, according to the New York Times.

NYT called it a major change to testing rules before major events like the Olympics. ‘WADA has commissioned a working group to study the feasibility of such a change. The discussions are occurring too late to affect the Winter Olympics that begin this week in Italy, but they could come into play before Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028,’ it wrote.

The American publication noted that Chinese swimmers won their Olympic races, stepped onto the podiums and posed for photos with their medals in 2021. ‘Years later, the world learned that they had been cleared to compete despite failing doping tests. The revelation, first published by The New York Times in 2024, created a crisis for the World Anti-Doping Agency, the group responsible for ensuring fair competition in elite sport. Chinese officials who had conducted the doping tests did not penalize the swimmers, and the agency knew about the tests but chose not to intervene,’ NYT wrote.

ALSO READ | Winter Olympics anti-doping tests could begin at airports itself, overruling privacy concerns

WADA had denied any wrongdoing in the 2021 episode, or that the Chinese swimmers should have been barred from competing in the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for the drug trimetazidine, a banned heart medication which the Chinese antidoping regulator claimed came from “food contamination”.

WADA copped criticism for how the tests were handled, predictably from Americans, but swimming’s global governing body recommended that WADA stop permitting countries to test their own athletes – the genesis of this proposed change.

WADA top boss Olivier Niggli had been quoted as saying, “The swimming episode indicated that the testing of athletes before a major event, which could be an Olympic Games and maybe world championships, a portion of it at least should be done by an independent organization, not by the national antidoping body. The risk is, whether true or perceived, that they might have a conflict of interest or they might be biased, because if the national hero tests positive this could be an issue for the country.”

The working group might offer findings as early as March. “This is not something that would take ages to be implemented,” Niggli told NYT.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, Russia was accused of swapping samples, and Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old figure skating star, competing despite testing again for trimeradizine.

Interestingly, US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive, Travis T. Tygart, stated the push to take responsibility away from domestic testers was an “overreaction to the conduct of a couple of bad apples.” He cited Lance Armstrong, Marion Jones as American athletes his agency’s testing had helped expose. NYT noted that WADA said the United States’ testing regime wasn’t above reproach, criticizing it for breaching the rules over a decade ago by allowing athletes who had failed tests to continue competing. ‘In that case, U.S. officials said, the athletes had been permitted to keep competing so they could work undercover to assist in a criminal investigation into human and drug trafficking, which resulted in convictions,’ NYT wrote.

Niggli told NYT under the new system, testing before competitions could be handed over to “private companies, which already carry out antidoping work, or greater responsibility could be given to the I.T.A.”

There are also those skeptical of the independence of that agency, which receives millions of dollars in annual funding from the International Olympic Committee and includes representatives of the committee itself, as per NYT.

Story continues below this ad

NYT noted that on Monday, the Italian news media reported that an Italian biathlete, Rebecca Passler, had tested positive for a banned substance in what was believed to be the first doping case in the run-up to the Winter Games.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
Headmaster suspended over namaz denies charges, BJP leader says 'went by complaints'
The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students.
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Saba Azad reflects on her Punjabi roots, love for food: 'Mujhe makkhan, ghee...'
Saba Azad
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News