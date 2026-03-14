WADA to mull rule changes that could bar Donald Trump, US officials from LA Olympics and possibly FIFA World Cup over unpaid dues

WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) is contemplating rewriting its rules so that it can block US President Donald Trump and other officials of the US Government from attending the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time.

The Associated Press reported that when WADA, an independent international organization to prevent doping in elite sport, holds its executive committee meeting on Tuesday, a rewrite of its rule book is on the agenda.

This comes after the US has reportedly refused to pay its annual dues to WADA in protest of the anti-doping watchdog’s handling of a case involving Chinese swimmers and other issues. Since refusing to pay its annual fees, the USA has since lost its seat on the executive committee of WADA.