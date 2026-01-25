Indian wrestling’s father-figure coach and mentor to Olympic medallists gets his due — posthumous Padma Shri

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the late Georgian wrestling coach, who shaped the careers of India’s Olympics medal-winning wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia, was named in the list of Padma Shri winners on Sunday. Mestvirishvili’s posthumous Padma award is richly deserved just like that of the other foreigner who won a Dronacharya award in 2012 — Cuban-born boxing coach BI Fernandez, whose trainees include Beijing Olympics bronze medalist Vijender Singh.

Bajrang Punia, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist called him a ‘father figure’ to Indian wrestling, while 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said without Mestvirishvili’s guidance, Indian wrestlers would not have won Olympic medals. Mestvirishvili passed away last year at the age of 81.

“Whenever Sushil, Yogeshwar and my names are said, his name should also be taken. He has a major role in the medals won by India at the Olympics,” Bajrang told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Yogeshwar, who was coached by Mestvirishvili for nearly 15 years, gave him credit for improving the technique of Indian wrestlers. “After he came to India, technical issues were sorted. We had a clear idea about what needs to be done and why it has to be done,” Yogeshwar told this paper, adding, “I believed he should have got the Dronacharya award during his lifetime but I thank the government for recognizing his contribution and giving him the Padma Shri award.”

ALSO READ | Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the Georgian coach who devoted his life to Indian wrestling and produced four Olympic medalists, passes away

Bajrang recalls a hard-working coach whose policy was ‘wrestler first’. “He even used to repair the wrestling mat if that was needed. That is how much he cared for wrestlers. He treated all the wrestlers as if they were family. It didn’t matter if they won a medal or not, just like how a father treated his kids. There are very few coaches who take care of wrestlers once training is over,” Bajrang added.

Vladimir Mestvirishvili came to India as the national team coach in 2003. He went on to spend nearly two decades turning young, untested wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya into Olympic medallists. Vladimir Mestvirishvili came to India as the national team coach in 2003. He went on to spend nearly two decades turning young, untested wrestlers like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya into Olympic medallists.

When Bajrang and Mestvirishvili stayed in adjoining rooms at the Sports Authority of India’s Bahalgarh centre, the two used to share meals.

Story continues below this ad

“Small things caught his attention. Like when we wore just slippers in winter he would get upset and ask us to wear socks. His technical knowledge was modern and he was up to date. I have travelled abroad with him and have seen the amount of respect wrestlers from European countries gave him,” Bajrang added.

Bajrang has cherished memories of Mestvirishvili. “When he wanted to demonstrate technique to young wrestlers he used to make me his partner. He was very hands on. He really helped me in terms of technique,” Bajrang said.

Yogeshwar remembers Mestvirishvili’s kindness and fairness. “If after training our jersey was wet he would give us his dry jersey to prevent us from catching a chill. In winters, he would give us his track suits. From our diet to training schedules, he took care of everything. He didn’t distinguish between a senior and junior wrestler. All he asked for was dedication,” Yogeshwar recalled.

Mestvirishvili, popularly known as ‘Laado’ among the wrestlers, was appointed national team coach in 2003. He remained in the Indian set-up till 2017, when the Wrestling Federation of India did not renew his contract. Post this he trained wrestlers at the famous Chhatrasal Stadium akhada in Model Town where he also coached Ravi Dahiya, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.