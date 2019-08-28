Vismaya wins gold with new personal best in Czech Republic

Indian sprinter VK Vismaya produced a personal best timing of 52.12s to clinch the gold medal in the women 400m run at the International Athletic Meeting – Josef Seckár Memorial (MJS) in Brno, Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Advertising

The 22-year-old Indian won the yellow metal, while MR Poovamma and Subha Venkatesan finished second and third with timings of 53.47s and Sudha 53.67s respectively.

Vismaya, who had earlier scored a personal best of 52.48 at Nové Mesto nad Metují in the same country last month, along with India’s other premier quartermilers, has been in Europe for some time now.

Vismaya has gone from strength to strength in the meets she has been participating in while in Europe. In fact, the improvement she has shown over the last few months makes her the most improved Indian woman quartermiler training in Europe. Not long ago, she was considered the weak link in India’s 400m women’s relay team.

Advertising

Her timing of 52.12 is only 0.03 seconds slower than the season-best timing registered by Hima Das last month in Czech Republic. Hima’s season-best is 52.09 seconds.

Hima Das, who has recently won six gold medals in European races, didn’t compete at this event.

(With PTI inputs)