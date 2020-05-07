Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

Disturbing, heartbreaking: Sportspersons react to Vizag gas leak

Indian athletes from across sports unite in expressing their horror at visuals emerging from Andhra Pradesh, where there was a gas leak from a chemical plant on Thursday morning.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 7, 2020 4:16:08 pm
vizag gas leak, vizag gas leak disaster, visakhapatnam gas leak, pray for vizag, andhra pradesh gas leak, gas leak, indian sports, india news Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli were among those to react to the gas leak. (AIFF,BCCI)

Sportspersons from across the country expressed their concern over the gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

This was after eleven people, including a child, are dead and over hundreds have fallen ill following a gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

People in the Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies.

As many as 25 people are critical and close to 1000 people have been evacuated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 07: Latest News