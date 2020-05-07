Disturbing, heartbreaking: Sportspersons react to Vizag gas leak

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli were among those to react to the gas leak. (AIFF,BCCI) Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli were among those to react to the gas leak. (AIFF,BCCI)

Sportspersons from across the country expressed their concern over the gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

This was after eleven people, including a child, are dead and over hundreds have fallen ill following a gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

People in the Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies.

Distressing news and scenes coming out of Vizag. Thoughts and prayers with all those who have suffered loss and sincerely hoping the rest recover. We really should be doing every thing possible to value life. #VizagGasLeak — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 7, 2020

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2020

What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag 😔 prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 7, 2020

A gas tragedy now??? Omg.. The visuals are so disturbing. God !!! Please have mercy🙏 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2020

The incident in Visakhapatnam is very scary & disturbing. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones & praying for a speedy recovery for all those who have been hospitalized.🙏🙏#VizagGasLeak — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 7, 2020

Heartbroken to hear the news coming out of Visakhapatanam. All my prayers and strength go to those affected and their families. Be safe, stay alert, keep the emergency numbers in handy and stay strong. #PrayForVizag — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) May 7, 2020

I’ve spent 2 Ranji Trophy seasons in #Visakhapatnam, it’s a city that’s very close to me. The visuals that I see today are very disturbing! My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected and my deepest condolences with the bereaved families. May this subside soon#VizagGasLeak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 7, 2020

Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2020

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag🙏 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 7, 2020

Very painful disaster…leading to loss of human life due to Gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families . 🙏 #VizagGasLeak — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 7, 2020

Disturbing to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. 🙏🏼

Stay safe Vizag! — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 7, 2020

The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let’s all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 7, 2020

The loss of lives is always sad and my condolences to the bereaved families. May god give you strength and I pray for the well being of everyone in the hospital. #VizagGasLeak — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 7, 2020

Visuals which are coming out from Vizag are very disturbing. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised #VizagGasLeak — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 7, 2020

Deeply shocked & disturbed to hear the news coming from Vizag. Praying for the safety of the people who are affected. 🙏#VizagGasLeak — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) May 7, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about what happened in #Vizag. Praying for the safety of the people affected there. 🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 7, 2020

Very sad to hear about the #VizagGasLeakage .My condolences to all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 7, 2020

As many as 25 people are critical and close to 1000 people have been evacuated.

