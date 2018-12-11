Viswanathan Anand turns 49: Chess grandmaster shows off birthday card made by son

Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand turns 49 on Tuesday. In a tweet that he posted, Anand showed the birthday card that Akhil, his seven-year-old son, had prepared for him and a homemade birthday cake that Anand said had to wait until he returned from school.

Thanks everyone! Has been a lovely birthday! Waking up to this is always special. The cake has to wait for Akhil to come from school! But i did get to lick the beater😜 pic.twitter.com/U6WuGyOJ0I — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) 11 December 2018

“Thanks everyone! Has been a lovely birthday! Waking up to this is always special. The cake has to wait for Akhil to come from school! But i did get to lick the beater”

Advertising

Anand was most recently in action during the inaugural Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament held in Kolkata where he won the Blitz portion of the event. Earlier in 2018, he won the 11th Tal Memorial tournament (rapid section) with a score of 6/9.

Anand is India’s first chess grandmaster, achieving the title in 1988 at the age of 19. He is also the first Asian to hold the FIDE World Chess Championship and became undisputed world champion in 2007. He went on to defend his title in 2010 and 2012. In 2013, he lost the title to Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen. He is also only the fourth player to pass 2800 Elo mark on the FIDE ratings after Garry Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik and Vaselin Topalov. He won the World Rapid Chss Championship in 2003 and 2017.