End cowardly acts, hope they pay a price: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri on Kerala elephant tragedy

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri expressed shock over the Kerala Elephant tragedy. (Source: ViratKohli/Twitter) Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri expressed shock over the Kerala Elephant tragedy. (Source: ViratKohli/Twitter)

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team expressed shock and angst over the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala. Demanding an end to such cowardly acts, the Indian cricket captain called for love and respect towards the creatures.

The pregnant elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Kohli wrote from his official Twitter handle, “Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts.”

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri also condemned the incident and wrote, “She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species?.”

She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species? — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 3, 2020

Earlier, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma had demanded strict action against those guilty.

Tagging a news report of the brutal incident, Anushka wrote, “This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty.”

“A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past.”

“This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human.”

“Just stricter laws won’t help. We need a decent execution of the law too.”

“Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd