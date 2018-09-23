Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Vinesh Phogat ruled out of World Championships, sustains injury in national camp

Vinesh Phogat, who was exempted from the World Championship trials, was to compete in the 50kg category and was a medal favourite.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 23, 2018 10:18:20 pm
India's Vinesh Phogat (blue) in action against Japan's Yuki Irie during the final bout of women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling event, at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta Vinesh Phogat sustained the injury during sparring in training. (Source: PTI)
Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was exempted from the World Championship trials, was on Sunday ruled out of the prestigious championship after suffering an elbow injury during practice in Lucknow.

“It is a big setback for us. During sparring she injured her elbow and the MRI scans done in Mumbai revealed the ligaments are torn. It will be very risky to compete in the Worlds,” a WFI official said.

Vinesh, who was exempted from the World Championship trials, was to compete in the 50kg category and was a medal favourite.

As per PTI, Vinesh said,”I won’t say anything. You will soon get to know what happened.” National coach Kuldeep Malik refused to comment on the development. However, later Vinesh posted tweets which confirmed the injury and the development. She wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m sad to inform you all that I wouldn’t be participating in the upcoming World Championships in Hungary. Unfortunately 2 days ago, I injured my elbow during training. The doctor has advised me to rest it out for 4-6 weeks. I would be taking this time off to comeback sooner and stronger than before… Thank you for your constant love and support!”

The Wrestling Federation will have to look for a replacement but interestingly the next best grappler in the 50kg category Ritu Phogat has now been selected to represent the country in the 53kg.

Originally Pinki was to compete in 53kg but when she was asked to appear in a re-trial with Ritu, the Yasar Dogu International gold medal winner had refused. The WFI then nominated Ritu in the 53kg. The World Championship will be held in Budapest from October 20-28.

