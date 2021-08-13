scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

‘Stay strong, bounce back’: Vinesh Phogat receives support from sports fraternity

On Tuesday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspended Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline on three counts during the Tokyo Olympics.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 13, 2021 6:32:51 pm
Vinesh Phogat was knocked out at the quarter-final stage of women's 53kg wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics. (File)

After star wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke her silence regarding her heartbreaking loss in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, messages of support for her from fellow sportspersons took over social media on Friday.

In a column for The Indian Express, she shed light on the emotional toil she suffered earlier this month. “I have not recovered mentally. I slept once since I reached home. I slept for two hours on the flight and sometimes in the Village. There, I would walk alone and drink coffee. I was alone,” she wrote.

“I never said make me a contender for gold. I am wrestling for myself and I was the first to feel awful after losing, but let me do it,” she added further.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Tuesday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspended the 26-year-old for indiscipline on three counts during the Tokyo Games. As per the federation, she threw tantrums after reaching Tokyo from Hungary.

According to WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinesh not only refused to stay near her Indian teammates but she also did not train with them during the competition. She also chose to wear the name of a private sponsor on her singlet instead of the Indian contingent official sponsor, forcing the WFI to suspend her.

Vinesh has time till August 16 to respond to WFI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia: Indian Olympians come home to grand welcome
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 13: Latest News