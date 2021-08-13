‘Stay strong, bounce back’: Vinesh Phogat receives support from sports fraternity

After star wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke her silence regarding her heartbreaking loss in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, messages of support for her from fellow sportspersons took over social media on Friday.

In a column for The Indian Express, she shed light on the emotional toil she suffered earlier this month. “I have not recovered mentally. I slept once since I reached home. I slept for two hours on the flight and sometimes in the Village. There, I would walk alone and drink coffee. I was alone,” she wrote.

“I never said make me a contender for gold. I am wrestling for myself and I was the first to feel awful after losing, but let me do it,” she added further.

On Tuesday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspended the 26-year-old for indiscipline on three counts during the Tokyo Games. As per the federation, she threw tantrums after reaching Tokyo from Hungary.

According to WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinesh not only refused to stay near her Indian teammates but she also did not train with them during the competition. She also chose to wear the name of a private sponsor on her singlet instead of the Indian contingent official sponsor, forcing the WFI to suspend her.

छोटी बहन @Phogat_Vinesh जीवन के हर मोड़ पर उतार चढ़ाव है बस बिना रुके बिना थके आगे बढ़ते रहना है ओर किसी चीज़ से घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है 💪 हम Champion Vinesh Phogat को दोबारा ओर भी मज़बूती के साथ Wrestling Mat पर देखना चाहते है 💪 Paris Olympic तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है🙌🇮🇳👍 https://t.co/APID6PpmLI — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 13, 2021

Every 🏅 we celebrate and every missed opportunity we thoroughly criticize, the difference is just 1 goal, 1 point or 1cm. But the effort is always 110%. @Phogat_Vinesh you are my idol and a champion by all means 💐🏅 #Wrestling https://t.co/MKEHMZJUvS via @IndianExpress — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) August 13, 2021

An athlete needs most support during his/her low time. I’m really sorry to know what my dear friend @Phogat_Vinesh is going through. I request everyone to stop criticising her, instead support her because she needs it now more than ever and back her to comeback more stronger.🙏 https://t.co/LU6ZR59hcr — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 13, 2021

@Phogat_Vinesh I read about you suffering from depression in 2019. I went through the same and it was very ugly. I hope you are taking professional help, becuase it’s better fighting it with a team, just like sports. If you want to speak about it, I am here 4 u.. 😊😊 — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 13, 2021

Heartbreaking when you read this. Wishing Vinesh Phogat lots of strength in this difficult time. Hope she takes some time off and feels better real soon. https://t.co/FqhOpPMswC — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) August 13, 2021

Keep your head up Vinnie Ji! You will bounce back like you have done before! @Phogat_Vinesh https://t.co/8zJqumO8KX — Wayne Lombard (@waynelombard) August 13, 2021

Take your time @Phogat_Vinesh. You are a champion in all our eyes! Stay strong and get well soon. https://t.co/i6u58K31P7 — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) August 13, 2021

Vinesh has time till August 16 to respond to WFI.