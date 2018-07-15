Vinesh Phogat wins gold at Spanish Grand Prix with dominating performance

Vinesh Phogat (c) won the gold medal in Madrid. (Viren Rasquinha Twitter Photo) Vinesh Phogat (c) won the gold medal in Madrid. (Viren Rasquinha Twitter Photo)

Vinesh Phogat added another gold medal to her rich haul after claiming the top position at the Spain Grand Prix in Madrid on Sunday. Vinesh won the gold medal in the women’s freestyle 50kg category in dominating fashion which saw her give up only one point during her five bouts.

The 24-year-old beat Natasha Fox of Canada in the final bout of the 50kg category, winning 10-0 inside the first period. That victory secured the gold for her.

All but one of Vinesh’s victories came with technical superiority, beating her opponent by a difference of 10 points. It began with a 10-0 humbling of Mexico’s Mariana Diaz in the qualification round.

Her next opponent was Erin Golston from the USA and she won the only one who took a point against Vinesh. But the Indian wrestler finished the match 12-1 to enter the quarter-finals.

Valeria Chepsarakova of Russia was waiting for Vinesh in the quarters but she realised that her opponent is too strong. Vinesh did not get a win by technical superiority against Chepsarakova but managed to beat her 5-0 and advance into the semi-finals.

In a rematch of the Commonwealth Games 2018 final, Vinesh faced Jessie Macdonald of Canada. Vinesh had won the gold medal in Gold Coast in April by defeating Macdonald. Sunday was no different as she took a 10-0 win over the Canadian.

Vinesh was in danger of getting thrown for a point but she reversed it and spun Macdonald to get her own four-point throw. She then picked up three takedowns to win 10-0.

She faced yet another Canadian in the final. Fox was no match for Vinesh and with a just under a minute remaining, the Indian had her in pin position with Fox’s shoulder down on the mat. But she survived that and pushed herself out of bounds. But before that, Vinesh had got two points on two different positions to rack up a 10-0 win.

This was confidence booster win for Vinesh before the Asian Games 2018 which will be held in Indonesia from August 18. She was in Budapest training for the competition. She is likely to compete at the Yasar Dogu tournament in Turkey on July 28-29.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd