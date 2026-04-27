Vinesh Phogat says WFI is ‘deliberately’ blocking her comeback; the federation says otherwise

Eyeing a comeback after nearly 20 months, Vinesh Phogat claimed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was ‘deliberately’ creating hurdles for her, a charge the governing body refuted.
Vinesh, who walked away from the sport after the Paris Olympics heartbreak, said she was preparing to return for next month’s National Open Ranking tournament. However, she has not been able to register for the competition after the WFI portal said the registrations are closed. According to a WFI circular dated April 8, the last date for entry is April 30.
The Ranking tournament is scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12 at the Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The venue is former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s backyard — he is the founder of the Nandinagar Mahavidyalaya and is a former MP from Gonda. Brij Bhushan, a former six-time Member of Parliament, is facing trial in a Delhi court after some of the country’s top women wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment in 2023. Vinesh was at the forefront of those protests along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Vinesh said her calls to the WFI administrative staff on Monday went unanswered. “I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal says it is now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh told The Indian Express.
WFI president Sanjay Singh said there was no attempt to stop anybody. “We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” Singh told this newspaper.
Singh added that the tournament offers wrestlers who missed the 2025 National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup a last chance to be eligible for the Asian Games selection trials. The WFI’s Asian Games selection policy stated that, among the seniors, only the medallists at these two competitions will be allowed to participate in the trials. Medallists at the Open Ranking tournament, however, will be picked for the national camp and thus are likely to be eligible for the selection trials.
Vinesh alleged that she faced problems even during the Federation Cup. “I intended to compete there, too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn’t take part,” she said. “It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials.”
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The Asian Games are scheduled to take place in September, and the World Championships in October.
Vinesh had qualified for the final of the Paris Olympics in the 50kg category, but was disqualified on the morning of her gold medal bout for missing weight. After staying away from the sport for more than a year, she announced her return to the mat last December. As she resumed training, Vinesh had said that she was looking forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ‘with a heart that’s unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow.’
Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More