Vinesh Phogat says WFI is ‘deliberately’ blocking her comeback; the federation says otherwise

Eyeing a comeback after nearly 20 months, Vinesh Phogat claimed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was ‘deliberately’ creating hurdles for her, a charge the governing body refuted.

Vinesh, who walked away from the sport after the Paris Olympics heartbreak, said she was preparing to return for next month’s National Open Ranking tournament. However, she has not been able to register for the competition after the WFI portal said the registrations are closed. According to a WFI circular dated April 8, the last date for entry is April 30.

The Ranking tournament is scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12 at the Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The venue is former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s backyard — he is the founder of the Nandinagar Mahavidyalaya and is a former MP from Gonda. Brij Bhushan, a former six-time Member of Parliament, is facing trial in a Delhi court after some of the country’s top women wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment in 2023. Vinesh was at the forefront of those protests along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.