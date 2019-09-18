Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, up for bronze in Worlds

Toggle Menu
Vinesh Phogat booked her spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Championships.

Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 53 kg category, qualified for the 2020 Olympics after defeating World No. 1 Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old triumphed over her American opponent with a 8-2 win to secure her place at the Tokyo Games, which is going to start from July 24, 2020.

Vinesh will go up against Germany’s Maria Prevolaraki in the bronze-medal bout later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.

