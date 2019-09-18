Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, up for bronze in Worlds

Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 53 kg category, qualified for the 2020 Olympics after defeating World No. 1 Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old triumphed over her American opponent with a 8-2 win to secure her place at the Tokyo Games, which is going to start from July 24, 2020.

Vinesh will go up against Germany’s Maria Prevolaraki in the bronze-medal bout later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.