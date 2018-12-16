Vinesh Phogat marries wrestler Somvir Rathee, takes eight vows instead of seven

Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat tied the knot with fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Vinesh’s hometown Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. It had emerged in August that they got engaged at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after Vinesh’s triumphant return from the Jakarta Asian Games.

The couple decided to take eight vows together instead of seven, with the extra one reportedly being “beti bachao, beti padhao, beti khilao (save daughters, teach daughters and to let them play)” Vinesh’s cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat were also present at the wedding. Geeta arrived at the wedding accompanied by her husband Pawan Kumar.

Vinesh’s sister and Asian Championships bronze medallist Ritu was also among those who shared pictures ahead of the ceremony.

Vinesh and Somvir hold positions in Haryana Railways and have known each other for the past seven years. Dainik Bhaskar quotes her brother Rahul saying that only family members and close relatives were present for the wedding.

Somvir is a national level wrestler who has won the national championship gold twice. The couple have never shied away from expressing their love on social media. On Vinesh’s return from Jakarta, they exchanged rings at the airport and cut a cake there.

Vinesh has had a stellar year. After the disappointment of the Rio Olympics she bounced back to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. She followed that up with a gold medal in the Asian Games, making her the first India woman wrestler to do so.