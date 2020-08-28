Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19, says she’s asymptomatic

Vinesh Phogat has been selected for this year's Khel Ratna award. (Source: File)

Vinesh Phogat, the World Championship bronze medallist wrestler, confirmed on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, who has been selected for this year’s Khel Ratna award, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself,” wrote Vinesh on her Twitter.

“All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you.”

The 26-year-old, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

Vinesh was one of the first wrestlers to raise concerns about health safety when the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) planned to resume the national camp in Lucknow from September 1.

With her personal coach Woller Akos communicating the training plans every week, she had been trying to implement them by training with Om Prakash, a very senior and trusted coach.

She had asked for exemption from the camp and after that Divya Kakran and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik had also expressed apprehensions.

Eventually, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the WFI decided to postpone the camp again.

The men’s camp is scheduled to start at SAI Centre in Sonepat from September 1.

(with PTI inputs)

