Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Award

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday became the first Indian to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus Sport Award. Vinesh has been nominated in “Laureus World Sporting Comeback” category for the year 2019 and will be competing award with golf great Tiger Woods, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Manyu, and Dutch para-snowboarding star Bibian Mentel-Spee.

Here are those nominations in full for Laureus World Sporting Comeback of the Year at #Laureus19 pic.twitter.com/ViBSI5kio6 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) 17 January 2019

Phew! We're done. All the nominations are here. Is your favourite on this list? Let us know below 👇Congratulations to everyone who is nominated and good luck for the #Laureus19 World Sports Awards on 18 February 2019 in Monaco.

Vinesh had a stellar 2018 in which she won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a silver in the 2018 Asian Championships in Bishkek and a gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

She was one of the favourites to win a medal for India at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but a horrific knee injury forced her tournament to an end at the quarter-finals. A former member of Vinesh’s entourage said the injury was virtually a ‘death sentence’ for her career.

Vinesh steadily worked her way back to fitness and the first true sign of her return was when she followed up her CWG gold with a victory at the Madrid Grand Prix. In 2016, she had lost the Olympic quarter-final to China’s San Yanan. Her 2018 Asian Games started with a repeat of the fixture and Vinesh went on to win the match 8-2.

She went on to dominate the field at the Asiad, dropping just two points and spending a little over 11 minutes on the mat en route to the final. Aged just 24, she was one of the nominees for the Padma Shri award in 2018 and is expected to be a favourite to win a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

