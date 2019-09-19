Vin-win situation: Vinesh Phogat bags world c’ship bronze, Olympic quota

The season that began with confusion for Vinesh Phogat climaxed on Wednesday with the Haryana wrestler navigating a minefield of a draw, beating an Olympic medalist and outclassing the world number one to win a World Championship medal in the 53kg freestle class — a bronze. More importantly, the 25-year-old Vinesh also secured an Olympic quota in Astana.

With a show of spectacular strength and an equal measure of deftness, Vinesh laid to rest whatever little doubts there were over her Olympic credentials. Whether she can improve the colour of her medal is a debate for another day – and frankly, she’ll have to pull off something extraordinary to beat either the new world champion Yong Mi Pak of North Korea or the silver medalist Mayu Mukaida of Japan, the two women who are expected to continue their dominance in this category.

The podium, in that sense, was a fair reflection of the current hierarchy in the 53kg — there’s Pak and Mukaida, followed by Vinesh and China’s Qianyu Pang. Then, there are the rest. And Vinesh, one assumes, would be happy to just find herself in that company, for at the start of the year, she was riddled with self-doubts and insecurity over a change that, initially, was against her will.

Vinesh was the queen of the 50kg class, winning titles almost everywhere she competed. So, when the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist was told to jump up a weight category so close to the Tokyo Olympics, it made little sense to her. Moving to 53 would mean Vinesh would have a set of opponents whom she had never faced before and who, it was assumed, would be stronger than her.

But Woller Akos, Vinesh’s Hungarian coach, had his reasons. The 25-year-old’s natural weight hovered around the 56-57kg mark. That meant, to continue competing in the 50kg category, Vinesh would have to cut a little more than 10 percent of her body weight on the day of the competition. “Vinesh would tell me she can lose weight. But with the new rule, the weigh-in is done in the morning of your bout and after one-and-a-half hour, you need to go on the mat. So it wasn’t possible for her to continue in 50kg,” Akos said.

Changing weight was just the beginning of what seemed like remoulding India’s top wrestler. Akos spent months increasing Vinesh’s strength, improving her heart-rate capacity while at the same time, overhauling her playing style — from linear movements on the mat, Vinesh was made to move in a circular motion.

What we saw in Astana, Kazakhstan, over the last two days was Vinesh 2.0 — who does not fall apart after the first three minutes, who does not allow errors to creep into her game towards the end of a bout, and who can not only eke out wins purely using her physical strength but also stay mentally strong in delicate situations — the traits evident in the last two bouts on Wednesday.

All wrestlers Mukaida vanquished were pulled back into Wednesday’s repechage rounds after the Japanese made the final. Making full use of the second chance, Vinesh dispatched Ukraine’s Yuliia Blahinya 5-0 in her first repechage bout. Next, she saw off World No.1 Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA with a strong defence. Hildebrandt caught hold of Vinesh’s right leg five times in the six-minute bout, but the Indian used her upper-body strength to wriggle out of trouble each time to win the match 8-2. That victory ensured an Olympic quota for Vinesh, whose sojourn at the Rio Olympics ended in tears after she suffered a career-threatening posterolateral ligament complex tear in her knee.

The medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki looked easy on paper, given that the Greek’s international record pales when compared to Vinesh’s. But Prevolaraki was fresher as this was her first bout of the day while it was the third for the Indian (the number of repechage rounds depends on the stage a wrestler lost in the prelims).

The bronze medal playoff was a cagey, defensive affair and Vinesh was penalised mid-way through the first round for being too passive. Prevolaraki tried to protect the one-point lead with her strong defence. But Vinesh waited for her opportunity, knowing she would find one opening in her opponent’s defence. That moment came with just 75 seconds remaining in the bout when Vinesh launched a counter on a rare Greek attack and pinned her down to clinch her first Worlds medal after three failed attempts in the past.

“What I left in Rio, I hope to take it in Tokyo,” she was quoted as saying after the bout in reference to her forced exit at the 2016 Games. “For five years, I have been trying and trying and trying. I changed my weight from 50 to 53, and I finally win this medal.”

Pooja eyes bronze

PTI adds from Astana: Adding to the elation of the Indian camp was a gritty show by Pooja in the 59kg, a non-Olympic category. Pooja reached the semifinals with a remarkable come-from-behind 11-8 win over Japan’s Yuzuka Inagaki before losing the semifinal by technical superiority to Russia’s Liubov Ovcharova, the 2017 European champion. She will now fight for her second bronze medal at the Worlds, having won one in 57kg at the 2018 Budapest edition.

In other results, Seema Bisla missed Olympic qualification in the 50kg after losing her second repechage round 3-11 to Russia’s Ekaterina Poleshchuk. Sarita Mor, up against Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita, lost the 57kg qualification bout 1-5. She was ousted when Nichita lost her quarterfinal.

In the 76kg, Kiran rattled her German opponent Aline Rotter Focken to lead 4-0 but lost five points in a row in the second period to lose the opening bout 4-5. With the German then losing in the semifinal, Kiran’s campaign ended. Navjot Kaur fared no better in the 65kg category.