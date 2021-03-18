Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsa Boxing Fight Live Streaming: All you need to know

Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsa Boxing Fight Live Streaming: Unconquered thus far, star Indian boxer Vijender Singh would look to extend his unblemished record in professional circuit when he spars with tall Russian opponent, Artysh Lopsan, in what is being billed as the ‘Battle on Ship’ on Friday.

The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist has not lost a bout since turning professional, boasting of a 12-0 record, which includes eight knockouts.

At the ‘Majestic Pride Casino Ship’, the 35-year-old will enter the ring after a considerable while.

His last bout was against Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai in November 2019.

Vijender is expected to face a stiff challenge from the 26-year-old Russian, who also has a decent record as a professional boxer.

Lopsan, who is 6ft 4-inches tall, in his six bouts as a professional boxer has won four, including two knockouts, besides suffering one defeat and a draw.

Vijender set his weight at 75.1 kgs while Lopsan set his at the official 76.2 kgs at the official weigh-in on Thursday evening.

Both the boxers have been training in the coastal state ahead of the marquee event.

He had a sparring session with friend-cum-coach Jai Bhagwan at the Salvador-do-Mundo boxing hall on Wednesday.

Vijender was also asked if there is pressure of expectations as he has an unbeaten record, to which he answered in the negative.

“Because it is one and half year, I did not fight, my last fight was in Dubai, so there is no pressure, it is all about boxing, it is all about sports, it is all about the spirit…

“Because of this pandemic, because of this COVID, all things are shut down, we are coming back now, and we are doing our fight, it is all about our sport. There is no pressure. I am here to play boxing,” he said.

The contest will be streamed live on ‘Book My Show’ and Fancode App.