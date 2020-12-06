Vijender Singh to return Khel Ratna if protesting farmers’ demands not met

Vijender Singh addressing the protesting farmers at the Singhu border in Sonepat. (Twitter/ANI)

Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said on Sunday that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of the protesting farmers at the Delhi border aren’t fulfilled.

The talks between the union government and the representatives of farmer unions remained inconclusive on Saturday after the latter spurned the agriculture minister’s offer to amend the farm laws.

The 35-year-old boxer supported the farmers’ cause and said if the three ordinances are not repealed, then he will return the country’s highest sporting honour.

“I owe a lot to Punjab. I spent maximum of time during my boxing career at National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala, so now it’s my time to pay back to the state,” Vijender said at the Singhu border in Sonepat.

“I totally support the farmers’ demands and the entire country should support them because they are the lifeline of the country. Without them, we can’t live for a day.”

Vijender was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2009 after becoming the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.

“I got the award for making the country proud at the international arena, but the way the government is dealing with the farmers is unacceptable. So, in protest I will return the award and all other benefits that I got along with the award,” he added.

“Hope the government listens to the farmers’ demands and resolves the issue soon, otherwise this protest will turnout to be a nation-wide agitation. I appeal to all the sportspersons to contribute in this revolution, in this fight for the farmers’ rights.”

Apart from Vijender, three other boxing legends from Punjab — Gurbax Singh Sandhu, Kaur Singh, and Jaipal Singh — said on Friday that they will return their awards to express solidarity with the farmers.

Earlier, more than 30 former sportspersons from Punjab had decided to return their awards and had sought an appointment with President Kovind in the following week. Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema, and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur.

