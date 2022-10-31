While You Were Asleep: Verstappen wins Mexican GP, Madrid held by Girona, Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga

Another day another win for Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver had hardly broken a sweat as he wrote his name into the Formula One record books by winning 14 out of 20 races this season.

Lewis Hamilton finished second for the second consecutive week. He might have had a shot at his first win of the season, but Mercedes made the wrong call on a tire change that gave Verstappen control.

Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB pic.twitter.com/nG6uMggIPA — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 30, 2022

Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.

Verstappen retained his F1 world championship with four races remaining in the season, clinched the constructors championship for Red Bull with three races remaining in the season, and has two races left to thoroughly demolish the wins-in-a-season record.

Red Bull has won nine consecutive races, tying the team record set in 2013. The team has won 16 of 21 F1 races this season with Verstappen and Sergio Perez, winner at Monaco and Singapore.

La Liga: Real Madrid lose points

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu but the reigning champions maintained their unbeaten streak and hold a one-point lead over Barcelona.

The result cuts Madrid’s lead to one point over Barcelona, which won 1-0 at Valencia on Saturday for its 10th win in 12 league matches.

After a goalless first half, Madrid opened the scoring through Vinícius Jr in the 70th minute but their lead was cancelled out by a Cristhian Stuani penalty 10 minutes later.

Madrid’s afternoon only got worse when midfielder Toni Kroos was sent off in added time after receiving a second yellow card.

👔 @MrAncelotti: "The penalty arrived at a crucial time because the game was all but wrapped up."#RealMadridiGirona pic.twitter.com/oTxbshZqNC — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 30, 2022

Madrid was without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who missed his third straight game because of muscle fatigue.

Madrid needs a victory against last-place Celtic on Wednesday to guarantee first place in Group F of the Champions League.

Bundesliga: Union Berlin back on top

Danilho Doekhi scored a stoppage-time header to snatch a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Borussia Monchengladbach to go back to the top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Union was heading for defeat until the 79th minute when substitute Kevin Behrens headed an equalizer to Nico Elvedi’s first-half goal for Gladbach. Right at the end, Doekhi surged through a crowd of players to head in Jamie Leweling’s cross from a corner routine, sparking wild celebrations from Union’s players and fans.

Union goes back to being one point ahead of Bayern Munich, which routed Mainz 6-2 on Saturday, with three games until the Bundesliga pauses for the World Cup.

Union had earlier celebrated what it thought was the winning goal in the 87th before video review found Christopher Trimmel was narrowly offside. It was the second time VAR went against Union after ruling Khedira’s shot in the first half had deflected in off teammate Sheraldo Becker’s elbow.