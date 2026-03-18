‘My country needs this’: Venezuela stuns US ‘Dream Team’ to claim historic World Baseball Classic title amid political turmoil

The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo)

In a politically-charged finale of the World Baseball Classic, Venezuela defeated the United States of America on the Americans’ home turf of Miami to win their first-ever title. The victory comes two months after US armed forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

The game was played at Miami’s LoanDepot Park in front of a sold-out crowd of 36,190, reported The Guardian, before adding that the fans were “mostly pro-Venezuela spectators”. The American team fielded by the hosts has been called a “Dream Team” because it was loaded with Major League Baseball stars.

Even though these days US president Donald Trump is occupied with the war against Iran in the Middle East, he took some time out to goad the Venezuelans through a Truth Social post on Monday night before the final: “Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”