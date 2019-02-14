Valentines Day 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Saina Nehwal express love on social media

Several sports personalities took some time out of their hectic schedule to express love towards their partners on Valentine’s Day. From cricket to tennis, every player displayed their romantic side by expressing their gratitude towards their partner on various social media platform.
India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma in his tweet said that one feels most alive when they are in love. Parupalli Kashyap, who recently tied the knot with Saina Nehwal, shared a picture of them on Twitter with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”
Here are the tweets:
We are most alive when we are in love #HappyValentinesDay ??
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 14 February 2019
My love for you sets my heart on fire and makes each day of my life so special Aesha.
#happyvalentinesday pic.twitter.com/UmqpoLZL0Y
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 14 February 2019
Happy Valentines Day, @JessicaLibertyX x pic.twitter.com/5PHKe56wQY
— Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) 14 February 2019
Happy valentines day to my most cutest husband @SatyawartK ????#memories #loveyou pic.twitter.com/kt7zPRPblF
— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) 14 February 2019
Happy happy Valentine’s Day my lovliesssss…find love and spread love…love is the need of the hour!!! ???? #loveall pic.twitter.com/V78uLAcGFK
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 14 February 2019
Happy Valentine’s day ??. #ValentinesDay #firstround #seniornationalchampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/IWM55M4akn
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) 14 February 2019
Forever Valentines! ?? pic.twitter.com/rOjfi0g0lW
— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) 14 February 2019
My little cupcake???? my valentine forever??#izhaanmirzamalik ?? pic.twitter.com/V2pdNlNjNf
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 14 February 2019
Forever #Valentines ?? @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/pE70hguxCc
— Priyanka C Raina (@_PriyankaCRaina) 14 February 2019
Shuttler Jwala Gutta tweeted out her picture on this day and emphasised on the importance of love in life. In her tweet she asked everyone to find love and spread love as that is the need of the hour.