Valentines Day 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Saina Nehwal express love on social media

From cricket to tennis, every player displayed their romantic side by expressing their gratitude towards their partner.

Shikhar Dhwan with his wife. (Source: Twitter/SDhawan25)

Several sports personalities took some time out of their hectic schedule to express love towards their partners on Valentine’s Day. From cricket to tennis, every player displayed their romantic side by expressing their gratitude towards their partner on various social media platform.

India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma in his tweet said that one feels most alive when they are in love. Parupalli Kashyap, who recently tied the knot with Saina Nehwal, shared a picture of them on Twitter with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Here are the tweets:

Shuttler Jwala Gutta tweeted out her picture on this day and emphasised on the importance of love in life. In her tweet she asked everyone to find love and spread love as that is the need of the hour.

