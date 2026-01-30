V Srinivasan, husband of PT Usha, dies aged 67: ‘Was Usha chechi’s backbone, took care of me like I was his daughter,’ says Tintu Luka

V Srinivasan, the husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Rajya Sabha MP and sprint queen PT Usha passed away in the early hours of Friday. He was 67. Srinivasan reportedly collapsed at his residence in Kozhikode early in the morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors were unable to revive him.

Usha, who is also the IOA president, was in New Delhi when the incident took place, also attending the parliament session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a grieving Usha and conveyed his condolences on the demise of her husband, officials confirmed. Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar expressed ‘profound grief’ on the passing away of Srinivasan.

Srinivasan, a former inspector in the Central Industrial Security Force and a university-level kabaddi player was a pillar of strength for Usha throughout her distinguished sporting and political journey. He was a constant source of support for Usha when she was at loggerheads with the executive committee members of the IOA.

While Usha was the face and the driving force of the Usha School of Athletics in Kinalur, Srinivasan was the anchor who wore many hats. Officially, he was the co-founder and treasurer, but took up the unofficial role as coach, trainer and counsellor for the athletes. He was a constant presence at competitions, ensuring that athletes were in the best mindset before they stepped on the track.

Tintu Luka, the most famous alumni of the Usha school, was in despair on hearing about the passing away of Srinivasan. Tintu, an Asian Games and Asian Championship medallist in the 800 metres, trained at the Usha School for nearly two decades, from 2022 to 2019.

“His passing away is a big loss for me. He took care of me like I was his own daughter. I am sure other trainees of the Usha school will share the same sentiment. Even if we didn’t do as well as expected during a competition, his demeanour or the way he treated us did not change,” Tintu told The Indian Express.

Tintu recalls how Srinivasan guided her when Usha could not travel for an inter-university meet in Chennai. “I set the inter-university record in the 400 metres and the 800 metres. I cannot thank him enough for the way he guided me during that inter-university competition. He was always positive and even if there was anything troubling him he would never show it to the athletes. He would always smile and make sure we were calm and relaxed,” Tintu said.

Wearing many hats

From scheduling the workout chart for athletes to ensuring their dietary requirements were taken care of to overseeing training sessions, Srinivasan played a vital role. He also regularly prayed at temples for athletes to do well.

“He called my mother to double check about the time of birth and my birth star. Before competitions he would visit temples and pray for us. I am emotional thinking about how he used to pray for us to win medals. He would be at the training ground daily. I would say he was Usha chechi’s backbone. If Usha chechi had to travel, Srinivasan sir took over. He would guide us when we were doing our workouts, be it at the Usha school or before competitions. There was no assistant coach during my time at the Usha school. So it was either Usha chechi or Srinivasan sir who coached me right through my time at the Usha school.”

Off the field too, Srinivasan was the guiding light for the budding women athletes, Tintu recalled. He was a listening ear and a sounding board. “If we needed anything he was there for us. I would tell him about anything that was worrying me and he always listened patiently and guided us.”

When Usha was at the centre of the IOA mess with a group of executive committee members revolting against her, Srinivasan made visits to Delhi to be by her side. “She is not someone who will back down or get bullied. Her strength is that she does not mince words. Sometimes, her frankness or direct way of talking can backfire but that is how she has always been. She will find a way to sort out the mess,” Srinivasan had said.

Usha and Srinivasan got married in April 1991 in Kozhikode. They have a son Ujjwal, who is a sports medicine specialist.