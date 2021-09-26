World Archery Championship: Jyothi bags silver after compound team events

In 24 hours, V Jyothi Surekha pocketed her third silver in the women’s compound event at the 100-acre complex NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center in Yankton, South Dakota, the US on Saturday.

In the individual event, which followed compound women’s team and mixed events on Friday, she lost the gold to Colombia’s Sara Lopez by mere two points 146-144 in the gold medal round. It was also Jyothi’s third meeting with Sara in the Worlds finals here.

Jyothi played a prominent part in both the team finals which finished second also against Colombia.

This is her sixth medal at the Worlds adding to her two bronze medals in team and individual categories she won in 2019 the Worlds in ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, and a silver in women’s team at 2017 Mexico City edition.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Colombian who defeated the Indian added the elusive world champion title. It was also the first gold in the mixed event and the third gold in women’s event for Colombian teams in which Sara played a pivotal role.

“I’m happy because I made it to the final in all three areas, but a little disappointed because I couldn’t perform my best in the individual event,” Jyoti told worldarchery.sport after her event. “I’m glad that I improved my medal from bronze to silver here.”

As this World Championship is held in the US, it may be favouring archers like Sara and Colombia, but Indians were strong till the end, felt the world number 13 from India.

“I was just focusing on my process and my shooting. I just wanted to finish my best,” said Jyothi who hails from Vijayawada and

In the quarterfinal round against 19th seed Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia, Jyothi scored a bullseye when she scored a 150.

Meanwhile, in the men’s compound individual round, seventh seed Abhishek Verma lost to second seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 148-147 in the match for the bronze medal round.

In the recurve event, an Olympic event, Ankita Bhakat is the lone Indian challenger remaining in the fray and will next meet hosts Casey Kaufhold in the last-eight stage. The Indian stunned fourth-seeded Korean archer Kang Chae Young 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.