WATCH: Usain Bolt sprints to victory in zero gravity

Usain Bolt ran inside a modified Airbus A310 plane.

Usain Bolt proved once again he is still the fastest man, even in zero gravity. This was after the eight-time Olympic gold medalist took part in a zero-gravity flight in France and still managed to sprint to victory. In a post on social media, Bolt posted a video of him racing in the thin air inside a modified Airbus A310 plane with two others competitors and still managed to finish the race ahead of his competitors. “Changing the game @ghmumm Celebrating life by running and drinking champagne in Zero Gravity #DareWinCelebrate # NextVictory,” the Olympian captioned the post. Champagne makers Mumm had invited Usain Bolt to experience micro-gravity to showcase a new bottle, designed for future space tourism.

“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening’. But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy’,” Bolt told Reuters TV.

The 32-year-old Jamaican who holds the world record holder in the 100 meter and 200 meter race, is also training to become a professional footballer. He has already started training with Australian Central Coast Mariners. Bolt has also trained with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Norway’s Stromsgodset.

