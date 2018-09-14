Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

WATCH: Usain Bolt sprints to victory in zero gravity

Usain Bolt proved once again he is still the fastest man, even in zero gravity.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 14, 2018 12:33:26 am
Usain Bolt, Usain Bolt race, Usain Bolt zero gravity, Usain Bolt space, Usain Bolt fastest man, champagne, Usain Bolt in Zero Gravity Race, zero gravity Usain Bolt ran inside a modified Airbus A310 plane.
Related News

Usain Bolt proved once again he is still the fastest man, even in zero gravity. This was after the eight-time Olympic gold medalist took part in a zero-gravity flight in France and still managed to sprint to victory. In a post on social media, Bolt posted a video of him racing in the thin air inside a modified Airbus A310 plane with two others competitors and still managed to finish the race ahead of his competitors. “Changing the game @ghmumm Celebrating life by running and drinking champagne in Zero Gravity #DareWinCelebrate # NextVictory,” the Olympian captioned the post. Champagne makers Mumm had invited Usain Bolt to experience micro-gravity to showcase a new bottle, designed for future space tourism.

“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening’. But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy’,” Bolt told Reuters TV.

The 32-year-old Jamaican who holds the world record holder in the 100 meter and 200 meter race, is also training to become a professional footballer. He has already started training with Australian Central Coast Mariners. Bolt has also trained with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Norway’s Stromsgodset.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 