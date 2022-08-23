Usain Bolt moves to trademark victory pose

Sportspersons, more often than not, have their signature poses which they break out after a memorable moment of their career, be it Lionel Messi pointing both fingers towards the heavens or Gareth Bale’s heart sign which he makes with his fingers.

Perhaps one of the most recognizable signature pose in the world belongs to athletics icon Usian Bolt and he has moved to trademark a logo showing that victory celebration pose.

According to BBC, Bolt has filed an application for the same in the USA last week. A globally known pose, Bolt would lean back and gesture to the sky after registering each triumphant moment in his career filed with a plethora of them.

Bolt, who retired from active competition in 2017, intends to use the image on items including clothing, jewellery and shoes, as well as restaurants and sports bars, the application stated.

Josh Gerben, a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer, told the BBC, “Given that Bolt is now retired from racing, it makes sense that he would look to expand his business empire.”

Trademarking one’s signature pose is not an uncommon practice in the sports world. In 2013, it was reported that Wales footballer Gareth Bale was looking to trademark his heart-shaped goal celebration, according to the Mirror.