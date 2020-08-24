Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 after celebrating birthday in Jamaica

Usain Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold winner. (Source: File Photo)

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold-winning sprinter, confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after partying with friends in Jamaica on his 34th birthday.

After Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, revealed that Bolt and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling had contracted the dreaded virus, Bolt took to social media to confirm the report.

In a video on Twitter, Bolt confirmed that he would go into self-isolation and said, “Good morning everybody. I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday.”

“[I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself,” he added.

“I will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health. Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there.”

According to reports, Bolt’s birthday party on August 21 was attended by notable personalities like Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, and West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle.

