Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore issues fitness challenge to Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal; watch video

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore urged everyone to share a video of themselves describing their 'fitness mantra' on social media.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 23, 2018 9:10:08 am
Rajyavardhan Rathore challenges Virat Kohli and Saina Newhal. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore posted a video of him doing push ups.
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday posted a video on Twitter in which he urged Indian skipper Virat Kohli and 2012 London Olympic Bronze medal winning shuttler Saina Nehwal to share a video of their “fitenss mantra”. In the video, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports was seen doing push-ups in his office. With the video, the former Olympic medal-winning shooter, wrote, “Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in.”

In the video, Rathore said that he is always inspired to see the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am inspired to see the hardwork and energy of Prime Minister. And he wants entire India to be fit,” he said. The BJP leader went on to say that he is going to add a bit of exercise in his work, and went down on all his fours to do push-ups. “Now, I will add a bit of exercise in my work routine. What is your ‘fitness mantra’? Make a video, click a picture and share it on social media,” he said. “So that the entire country gets inspired to get fit. If we are all fit, then India will become fit,” he said.

In her response to the Union Minister, Nehwal shared a video of herself doing a physical routine. She also went on to thank Rathore and further challenged her badminton rival PV Sindhu and Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

“Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me… #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” Nehwal wrote on Twitter.

