Thursday, May 19, 2022
Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak collapses and dies in the middle of the ring

Yamak was in the middle of a fight against Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera when he collapsed at the start of the third round.

By: Sports Desk |
May 19, 2022 4:54:56 pm
Musa was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead of a heart attack on arrival. (Twitter)

Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak collapsed and died in the middle of the ring during a fight in Munich on Sunday.

He was in the middle of a fight against Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera when he collapsed at the start of the third round. The 38-year-old died of a heart attack, according to a Turkish official Hasan Turan who posted about the incident on Twitter.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack. I wish God’s mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans,” Turan’s post read.

According to the Sun, the video of the incident shows that Yamak taking a big hit from Wandera in the second round which wobbled him.

He was able to sit down on his stool at the end of the round but collapsed as he walked out one minute later. He was then rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead of a heart attack on arrival.

Germany-based Yamak had an undefeated 8-0 record, with all of his wins coming by knockout. He turned professional in 2017, but made waves last year after winning the WBFed international title.

