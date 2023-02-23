Ukraine joins growing list of countries boycotting women’s boxing World Championship in Delhi

Ukraine has joined a growing list of countries that have decided to boycott next month’s Women’s Boxing World Championship in New Delhi. The war-ravaged European nation said it has decided to skip the tournament because of the presence of boxers from Russia and Belarus. Ukraine will not compete in the men’s World Championship as well.

Oleg Ilchenko, the vice-president of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU), was quoted as saying by Ukrainian website Suspilne Sport that the country’s boxers will not compete ‘on the same stage as athletes from the aggressor countries.’

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The already-troubled International Boxing Federation found itself in more problems following the invasion, since it is headed by Russian official Umar Kremlev, who is seen as an ally of Vladimir Putin.

“Our answer is clear: our athletes and representatives of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine do not perform where the representatives of the aggressor countries will perform – these are Russia and Belarus,” Ilchenko was quoted as saying.

Last October, Kremlev went against the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations and lifted a ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus competing under their own flag at international tournaments.

The inclusion of Russian and Belarussian boxers has led to several countries pulling out of the championship. Apart from Ukraine, the United States, Britain, Switzerland, Poland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden and Canada are the other countries that have withdrawn from the women’s World Championships, which will be held from March 15 to 26 at the KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Boxing Federation of India said more than 350 boxers from 74 countries will take part in the event, which the world body said will double up as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.