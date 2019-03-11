Ujwal Naidu, Yogeshwar Singh clear trials for Doha gymnastics World Cup

Karnataka’s Ujwal Naidu pipped seasoned Ashish Kumar in the Floor event to grab a berth in the Indian men’s team while Yogeshwar Singh of SSCB emerged on top in Vault during the selection trials for the artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha.

Five gymnasts appeared for the trials, conducted by the Sports Authority of today at the IG Stadium. The trials were for only two apparatus: Floor and Vault.

“Ujwal Naidu of Karnataka emerged as the top gymnast on Floor while Yogeshwar Singh of SSCB emerged as top gymnast on Vault,” Riyaz Bhati, Vice President, Gymnastic Federation of India, said.

Interestingly, the Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) had sent the entries of Ashish Kumar and Yogeshwar Singh for their respective event after they showed interest in competing but later SAI decide to hold trials for the two slots.

“Ashish Kumar who had initially requested for participation in the World Cup appeared for Trials only on Floor but had major errors including two falls and could not finish in top 3 and is consequentially ruled out for selection,” Bhati said.

The World Cup in Doha is scheduled from March 20-23.

Dipa Karmakar has already been cleared by GFI and SAI for participation in the in the Women’s section. She will be accompanied by her coach Bishweshwar Nandi.