UFC Vegas 14, Paul Felder vs Rafael Dos Anjos Preview: When and where to watch, Live Streaming, Time IST

Sunday’s main event UFC Vegas 14 pits former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos against “The Irish Dragon,” Paul Felder, who steps out of the broadcast booth and into the Octagon for a five-round main event clash on Sunday.

Dos Anjos returns to the lightweight ranks for the first time since dropping a unanimous decision to Tony Ferguson a little over four years ago in Mexico City, looking to snap a two-fight slide. While the Brazilian had early success in his move to welterweight, facing the division’s elite and coming in slightly undersized resulted in a string of tough results and a trip back to the 155-pound ranks.

Felder was non-committal about continuing his fighting career after a narrow lost to Dan Hooker in February, ultimately deciding to press forward, but only to pursue fights that excite and intrigue him. When Dos Anjos’ original opponent, Islam Makhachev, withdrew, the 35-year-old snapped up the opportunity to fill in and face the returning former champion, believing that a victory over the Brazilian would put him right back in the thick of the chase in the suddenly unsettled lightweight division.

The results of this one are bound to have an impact on how things are booked in the 155-pound weight class in the opening months of 2021, while the early-week shift from Makhachev to Felder has injected some additional intrigue into Saturday night’s main event.

UFC Vegas 14 Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Al-Hassan vs. Khaos Williams

Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Preliminary card

Women’s Strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Women’s Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Bantamweight bout: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Women’s Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Heavyweight bout: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez

When and where is UFC Vegas 14 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 14) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (November 15) in India.

What time does UFC Vegas 14 start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST on Sunday, November 15, followed by the main card beginning at 5.30 AM IST, Sunday, November 15.

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 14?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd