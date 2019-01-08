UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats up man trying to steal her phone

A man who tried to rob a woman who was standing alone waiting for her cab outside her apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil got taught immediate lesson as she turned out to be a UFC fighter who beat him up and handed him over to the police.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Polyana Viana was quoted by MMA Junkie as saying that she was waiting for a cab outside her apartment when a man approached her and asked for the time. She said that she immediately tried to hide her phone but he threatened her to hand over her phone to him saying he was armed.

Viana said, “I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, ‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.’ Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realized it was too soft.”

“He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.'”

It was later found out that the robber who claimed to carry a gun was just a cardboard cutout. Viana also took to Instagram to share pictures of her bruised robber.

The Internet applauded the 27-year old fighter for her quick thinking and courage. Here are some of the reactions:

Whatever you do today, it probably won’t be more dumb than trying to mug a UFC fighter for a cell phone. #polyanaviana — Mark Filler (@Mark_Filler) 7 January 2019

#polyanaviana serves him right and he defo messed with the wrong person #GirlPower #ufc pic.twitter.com/f5ETvsmMKA — Stevie T13 (@stevie_t13) 7 January 2019

This is not the first time that Viana has had to deal with street robbers. It has been reported that two men on motorcycle once tried to steal her phone when she used to live in Belem.

That’s Viana 2-0 Robbers.