UFC fighter Irwin Rivera arrested after attempted murder of his sisters

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was reportedly arrested on Thursday in Florida for attempted murder of his sisters.

According to a report in ESPN, two women of ages 22 and 33 were transported to a hospital after being found with multiple stab wounds at Rivera’s residence.

The report further said that one of the women told the police that she woke up to Rivera stabbing them with a knife. One of them managed to call the police during the struggle.

Rivera reportedly fled the scene. In a sworn taped interview, he admitted to stabbing his sisters with a brass knuckle knife.

In a report by MyMMANews, Rivera, 31, told Boynton Beach Police Department officers he “believed that he killed both of his sisters and said that he did so because it was his purpose, which was told to by a higher power.” The police report said that he uttered, ‘I killed my sisters.’

The UFC was quoted by ESPN in a statement that it is investigating the “extremely troubling” incident.

Rivera, who competed three times with the UFC in 2020 and is 10-6 as a professional mixed martial artist, last competed in the octagon on Sept. 19 when he lost a split decision to Andre Ewell.