UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Live Streaming: UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title against former holder Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, taking place in Las Vegas on Saturday, as per the local time.

The 32-year-old Brazilian will be keen on defending his title, having earned it with a knockout win against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. The lightweight title had been left vacant by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired as an undefeated champion after beating Justin Gaethje in October last year. On the other hand, Poirier comes into the title clash after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 264. UFC 269 also features a championship match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña.

UFC 269 — Full Fight Card

Main Card: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña, Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt, Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley

Prelims: Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige, Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz, Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa, Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

Early Prelims: Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders, Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield, Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell, Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner, Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley, Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

Where will the UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier be held?

The UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What time will the UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier start?

The UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will start at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday (December 12).

Where to watch the live coverage of the UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier?

The UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will be aired live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3.

How to live stream the UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier online?

The UFC 269 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.