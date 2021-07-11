UFC 264: Poirier wins after McGregor ankle injury, Donald Trump greeted with boos

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor after the Irishman injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

The bout was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor was unable to continue. After a final-minute blow, the 32-year-old fell on the mat by Poirier, who recorded his second win over McGregor in six months.

Courtesy of this win, Poirier is set for UFC’s next lightweight title shot.

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.

“I felt something, for sure,” Poirier said. “He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it.”

Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After a long stretch of punches and elbows on the prone McGregor, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.

McGregor was furious about the circumstances of his loss before he was carried from the cage.

“This is not over!” he shouted.

Unbelievable. I doubt we will see McGregor again after that nasty snap. We need a 4th fight to settle it! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/7RFhsEiYOT — Kenny (@kenCPFC) July 11, 2021

Conor said Dustin was going to leave in a stretcher and he’s actually leaving in a stretcher 😭😭😭 #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/vV0Ug1Afhb — Ibrahim (@TrueEssences) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor was carted out of the arena after suffering a leg injury during #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/KDAXLgUPDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Over the past couple of years, McGregor has been unable to replicate his fearsome MMA form, which helped him attain fame. He lost decisively to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sellout UFC crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Among the list of celebrities attending the event was Jared Leto, Steve Aoki.

Former US President Donald Trump was also present for the final three fights and got loud boos in the arena.

Donald Trump is greeted by a loud chorus of mostly boos as he arrives ringside in Las Vegas tonight for Conor McGregor’s UFC fight. pic.twitter.com/rIIxQnliP5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 11, 2021

According to UFC President Dana White, the gate revenue stands at around $16.5 million.