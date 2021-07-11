scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Must Read

UFC 264: Poirier wins after McGregor ankle injury, Donald Trump greeted with boos

Conor McGregor snapped his ankle in the first round and Dustin Poirier won by doctor's stoppage.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 11, 2021 11:07:18 am
Dustin Poirier Conor McGregorDustin Poirier, right, kicks Conor McGregor during a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor after the Irishman injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

The bout was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor was unable to continue. After a final-minute blow, the 32-year-old fell on the mat by Poirier, who recorded his second win over McGregor in six months.

Courtesy of this win, Poirier is set for UFC’s next lightweight title shot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.

“I felt something, for sure,” Poirier said. “He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it.”

Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After a long stretch of punches and elbows on the prone McGregor, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.

McGregor was furious about the circumstances of his loss before he was carried from the cage.

“This is not over!” he shouted.

Over the past couple of years, McGregor has been unable to replicate his fearsome MMA form, which helped him attain fame. He lost decisively to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sellout UFC crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Among the list of celebrities attending the event was Jared Leto, Steve Aoki.

Former US President Donald Trump was also present for the final three fights and got loud boos in the arena.

According to UFC President Dana White, the gate revenue stands at around $16.5 million.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

EngvDen, euro 2020
ENG vs DEN in pics: England beat Denmark 2-1, to face Italy in Euro 2020 final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 11: Latest News