UFC 264, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor Live Streaming: When and where to watch

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Conor McGregor, left, kicks Dustin Poirier during their mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

UFC 264, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor Live Streaming: Both Poirier and McGregor picked up a knockout win over the other in the first two meetings, Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) and McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) meet in the definitive rubber match to close out the biggest UFC card of the year so far. Poirier is currently tied for the most knockout wins in the history of the weight class, one of which came against McGregor in their anticipated rematch at UFC 257 in January.

What time does UFC 264 start?

The preliminary card starts on July 11 at 7:30 AM IST.

When and where is UFC 264 taking place?

UFC 264 taking place at T-Mobile Arena.

What time will UFC 264 Live in India begin?

UFC 264 Live in India begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UFC 264 Live Streaming in India on TV?

UFC 264 Fight Live Streaming Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 will telecast the main card live in India.

How to watch UFC 264 Live Streaming Online?

The online streaming of the UFC 264 will be available at Sonyliv.

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

2. Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

4. Women’s Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

5. Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho