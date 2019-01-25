It meant a lot to me when Conor McGregor tapped out, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

The UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Thursday said that he felt extremely satisfied after tapping out Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The Russian mixed martial artist defeated McGregor in one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history last year to retain his title. Speaking in an interview to Submission Radio, Nurmagomedov said that it meant a lot to him after he tapped out the Irishman.

“I’m looking for punishment, first of all. I wanted to make him tired. It’s very good when he tapped. It meant a lot for me (when he) tapped,” he said.

Talking about a potential rematch, Khabib said that the fight is all over from his side. “‘Please,’ he asked me, ‘Finish.’ This is much better than knock out. If you knock him out, like, if I knocked him out in the second round, you go down, but people gonna talk about, ‘Oh, it’s luck,’ you know. But what about if you smash him all four rounds and he taps? It’s finished there. No more. I don’t think he ever wants to compete with me. Because he felt everything. He feel my mental, he felt my control, my striking and all that, and he tapped too,” the Russian said.

Khabib said that McGregor tried to divert his attention by trash talking in the middle of the fight, but added that it made him feel stronger. “He was like, in the first round for a couple of minutes, he’s not bad,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor’s timing. “But after that he’s slow and weak. He tried to talk with me about, ‘Oh, this is only business’. You know, this meant for me, ‘Please, calm down, don’t smash me’,” he said.

“It’s only business. You know, he tried to make me relax. We already finished a three-round fight and then he beginning, tried to talk about this only business. It just showed his weakness,” Khabib added.

The athlete will meet with the Nevada Athletic Commission on January 29 who will decide whether he will face sanction for the post-fight melee that started when he leapt out of the cage to attack McGregor’s friend and cornerman Dillon Danis.

On being asked whether some words from Danis prompted him to jump out of the cage, Khabib said he did so because McGregor’s coaches were “too old”. “No, I didn’t hear him, you know. I jumped on him because other corner is too old; because Conor’s other corner, other coaches, too old, and that’s why I jumped on him, because he’s almost like my age. If I jumped on (coach John) Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too — cause Kavanagh can’t fight me. That’s why I jumped on him. But when I fight, I didn’t hear him, it was too loud. But I don’t like his whole team. I have choice what I’m gonna do, but all other old coaches were too old for me. They cannot fight with me. They’re almost like my father’s age. That’s why I jump on him,” he said.