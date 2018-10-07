UFC 229: President Donald Trump told me to knock out this motherf***** Russian, says Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis celebrates after defeating Alexander Volkov during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229. (Source: AP)

UFC Heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis on Sunday left the crowd at T-Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, shocked as he went on to knock out Alexander Volkov with six seconds remaining on the clock. After pulling a victory out of his hat out of nowhere, Lewis went on to give one of the wildest interviews in UFC history. In the interview, the US mixed-martial arts athlete told Joe Rogan that President Trump called him to beat the “Russian”.

“Donald Trump called me before the fight and told me I have to knock this mother****** of a Russian out because they are making us look bad with all this s*** in the news with Putin and s***. “F*** Putin, USA in this hoe,” Lewis said.

Rogan further asked Derrick why he decided to take his pants off after pulling off a stunning KO victory, to which he replied: “Because my b**** were hot.” On being questioned whether he would be up to challenge for the title to which Lewis said, “F**k what you’re talking about right now. I’m not trying to fight for no world title I need to do more cardio.”

On the same night, Conor McGregor tapped out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event as the Russian retained his Lightweight title. A melee broke out in the ring after Khabib climbed out of the Octagon to attack a member of McGregor’s team who was mocking him.

